One woman dead in fatal Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY — One woman died after a fatal crash in Howard County on Sunday night.

According to Howard County Sheriff's Office, reports of a two vehicle crash at CR 400 South and CR 650 West in Russiaville came in around 5:00 p.m.

Investigators found that a silver Ford Escape driven by William Gorman, 64, of Frankfort rear-end collided with a black Nissan Juke driven by Terry Tidler, 69, of Russiaville.

Gail Tidler, wife of Terry Gidler, was riding passenger in the black Nissan.

According to police, all three subjects were transported to the hospital with complaints of pain.

At 6:15 p.m., 62-year-old Gail Tidler was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This case remains under investigation by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Howard County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Myers at 765-614-3482 or to submitt a tip at www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.

