Operation Christmas Child collection begins next week, gives chance to give to children during holiday season

operation christmas child.jpg
WRTV/Judy Carbone
Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes are packed and ready to go
operation christmas child.jpg
operation christmas child shoebox.png
Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 10:37:02-05

INDIANAPOLIS — As the season of giving ramps up, Operation Christmas Child is preparing to start collecting gift boxes for child around the world who do not typically get a Christmas.

The global effort known as Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan's Purse, a humanitarian aid organization based in North Carolina.

In Operation Christmas Child, people are asked to fill shoe boxes designated boy or girl and also separated by age group: ages 2 to 4, 5 to 9 and 10 to 14. Givers are encouraged to include what they call a “wow” item, such as a doll, soccer ball or stuffed animal. School supplies are also suggested as are hygiene items such as soap, combs and washcloths.

Shoebox collection begins on Monday, Nov. 13.

Heritage Christian, Chapel Rock Christian Church and Southport Presbyertian Church are among the many locations in central Indiana to drop off the gift boxes.

Collection runs through Nov. 21. You can find a full list of locations to drop off boxes and more about how to pack a box here.

Shoebox distribution to more than 120 countries begins in December and the goal is to reach 11 million children this year.

