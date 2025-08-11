'Operation Robocall Roundup': AG Rokita takes action against 37 telecoms

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has kicked off Operation Robocall Roundup, an initiative aimed at reducing illegal robocalls.

This effort is part of a multistate collaboration led by the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which Rokita co-leads.

As part of this operation, the task force is sending warning letters to 37 voice service providers. These letters demand immediate action to stop illegal robocalls from being routed through their networks.

According to Rokita, many of these providers have not followed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules, such as responding to government traceback requests, registering in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database, or filing plans to reduce illegal calls.

When these companies ignore the rules, they allow robocallers to use their networks, eventually reaching the phones of Hoosiers and other consumers.

To further address the issue, the task force is also notifying over 100 downstream providers that accept call traffic from these companies. This will help them understand they're connected to entities that aren’t complying with established regulations.

The FCC is taking action as well. This week, it announced it will be removing seven providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which means other providers will no longer be allowed to route any calls from those networks.

Here are some of the voice service providers that received warning letters: