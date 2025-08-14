OPHS no longer enforcing closure of Fountain Square encampment, looking for alternative solutions

FOUNTAIN SQUARE — Two days after the City of Indianapolis set a deadline to clear it out an encampment off Leonard Street in Fountain Square, many who have called it home are still there. WRTV learned the Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) is no longer enforcing the closure until they find alternative solutions for everyone at the camp.

"All of us wanted to give up. All of us wanted to just throw everything in the middle of the road and just say forget it all,” Jessica Hottensgine, a woman experiencing homelessness, said.

Nearly two and a half weeks ago, those living at a camp off Leonard Street in Fountain Square received a 17-day notice to relocate by 11:59 p.m. Monday, August 11.

"We are not enforcing the closure so that we can work to find alternative solutions for everyone at the camp,” Andrew Merkley, OPHS Director, said.

"I really thank God for it really, because I mean, they could have just thrown everybody out of here, and they changed their mind and gave people chances to get them into housing,” Angela Merrel, a woman experiencing homelessness, said.

Last Monday, WRTV shared that Merrel and her family got an apartment, with the help of the "Homeless Initiative Program." One week later, they're still at the encampment because the apartment failed inspection.

"The fridge was in there, didn't work, so we had to get another fridge. They couldn't find the keys to the original doors, so they had put new locks and keys, you know, on the doors and then I guess the air unit or whatever, so I mean and then they'd done their inspection and everything, make sure you know everything was right and working order and everything so,” Merrel said.

Merrell said they are hoping to move in on Friday, and she couldn't be happier.

"Tears of joy because I'm so glad to be getting in for my brother's sake and my sake, and I'm glad the city's actually changed their minds to help people because they deserve it too,” Merrel said.

Jessica Hottensgine told WRTV she has been trying to get housing for the last year and a half.

"As of yesterday, I got clarification that I was put on the housing list, so I'm just waiting for that to come through, so I just have to keep praying that God's going to see us through all this because without Him there's nothing,” Hottensgine said.

Finding solutions for homelessness and addressing housing challenges remains a priority for the city.

"We've already contributed $2.7 million. And we are also going to contribute an additional $10 million in this budget package to address housing and homelessness," Merkley said.

"Know if I can be helped, anybody can be helped if you just give it to God and just have patience, things will fall into place, but you've got to put work in, and you want better for yourself before any better can happen for yourself," Hottensgine said.