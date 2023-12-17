Organizations across central Indiana donate toys, clothing to families during the holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Two separate organizations in central Indiana made sure families have enough food, clothing and toys to put under the tree today.

Brandy Heady is a mom of three. She says just buying the necessities for her family has been difficult this year.

“Even going to the grocery store right now is hard,” Heady said. “I mean, there’s been a few days where I have gone without eating so my kids could.”

Along with a holiday meal, Heady received plenty of clothing and shoes for her children thanks to Servants Heart of Indy.

Servants Heart of Indy has been hosting the Christmas giveaway for 21 years now. The directors say the need has steadily grown.

“When we started, we did 17 families. Today, we are going to do 216 families,” Bill Boone, Director of Servants Heart, said. “Just this last Thursday we had 136 families come through needing food.”

In Noblesville, Grace Church provided presents for over 1,000 families — a sharp increase from last year. Nick Pease, Associate Pastor of the Care Center at Grace Church, says last year they served 800 families.

Neither group with be able to pull the events off without volunteers, some of whom know firsthand how important this type of assistance can be.

“When I was a young mother, I needed assistance such as what Bill provides,” Brenda Staples said.

Staples is in a different position now, which is why she donates her time during the holiday season to help others.

“I am giving back to the community knowing that the people before me were able to help me,” Staples said. “Now it’s my turn to help others.”

Those in charge of these distributions say that attitude is what it’s all about.

“At the end of the day, we want to spread some love and joy this Christmas season,” Pease said. “We hope when parents and children are together or with their family, they get to experience a little bit of that joy.”