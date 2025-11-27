Organizations across Indianapolis help deliver Thanksgiving meals

INDIANAPOLIS— At Ivy Tech Culinary, volunteers were packing up the last few meals of the morning. Among them was Jacqueline Nelson, who joined the assembly line with her grandchildren.

It was her first time volunteering with the Mozel Sanders Foundation, though she says helping others has always been part of her holiday.

“Just to be able to help others whenever thats less fortunate or just helping in the community period. It’s always a blessing to be a blessing,” Nelson said.

WRTV

This year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation expects to feed 10,000 people.

“When I hear 10,000 people are in need, I know 1 in 6 Hoosiers are hungry and so I know we can probably do 10,000 more,” said Michael Futch, the lead volunteer and chef.

“It means everything. It warms my heart. I’ve literally had two hours of sleep and I’m not tired at all,” he said.

Just down the street, Broadway United Methodist Church served its own Thanksgiving meal.

“To see people be able to come together, eat and partake in a good home cooked meal, the demand has gotten higher and higher every year,” said Kathleen Lewis, the founder of the Jones Lewis Foundation.

Lewis and her family have been feeding people for free for the last three years.

“I’ve always loved this area. I grew up in this area, it’s my home,” she said.

The meal brought old friends together as well.

WRTV

“This is the neighborhood we grew up in over here. When we were 10, 12, 13 14 years old this was the cornerstone of this neighborhood, this church. It did a lot for this neighborhood, so it means a lot to be coming back,” said Gregory Mack, who enjoyed a meal with his daughter.

For others, the meal offered warmth and relief.

“For me and my husband at least, we are homeless, so this is really truly a blessing for us to have somewhere to go. And spend quality time with the people that we love and be somewhere warm,” said Kristal Neely..

Many attendees shared what they’re thankful for this holiday season.

“I am thankful to have another day for one,” said Neely.

“I got so much I could be here for days with all the stuff I’m thankful for. It’s a lot,” said Mack.

The Jones Lewis Foundation also delivers meals to the elderly, veterans, and women's shelters. This year, they're feeding more than 1,100 people.