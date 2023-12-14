Organizations brace for the winter by providing coats to the unhoused

INDIANAPOLIS — With much colder temps expected later this winter, organizations are looking for ways to keep those in need warm.

Organizations across central Indiana, like Horizon House, are seeing more demand for their services.

"When we're not able to provide coats to a neighbor, it really doesn't align with our values of treating our neighbors with hospitality, dignity and respect," Jeffery Rode, Chief Operating Officer of Horizon House, said.

Getting enough winter coats to serve those unhoused across central Indiana has been a challenge this year.

"Our numbers are ahead of last year, so we are anticipating that by the end of 2023, we have seen anywhere of possibly 8,000 unique individuals," Rode said.

Rode says sometimes the coat donations they do get aren't the right size.

"They are walking around Indianapolis daily in this weather. So, their well-being — their health — depends on them having warm clothing," Rode said.

That's why Rode says it's more important now than ever to reach across the community to other organizations.

"I think it's so good for us to be able to step in and meet that need," Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. of New Direction Church said.

There will be a 'Winter Wonderland' on Dec. 16 at Arlington Middle School. The organizations will be providing toys to families, and most importantly, supplying over 500 coats to those in need.

"It's important for us to fill in the gap. There's so many people who benefit from these types of initiatives," Sullivan said.

"It is a community effort to ensure that we have enough clothing for our neighbors through the winter season," Rode said.

If you have winter coats to donate, you can bring them directly to Horizon House.

The Winter Wonderland for those in need is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is not required.

