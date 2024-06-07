Organizers prepare for Indy Pride Festival on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday afternoon, vendors were getting set up at Military Park.

"We are the Spencer's of Pride," said Melissa Zagone, who owns Fourth Inning.

This will be Zagone's fifth Pride Fest.

"Just the people, the music, the food, the livelihood, support," said Lisa Hughes.

WRTV

On Saturday, the park will be filled with tens of thousands of people for Pride Fest. They'll enjoy live music, food vendors and entertainment.

There's three main stages and a new sober space this year.

WRTV

"Mellowchella this year, which is a sober space within the park, that will have low sensory, a silent disco, lots of dancing and fun ways to connect with each other," said Jenny Boyts, the Indy Pride board president.

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with a parade, and the festival starting at 11 a.m. There is a clear bag policy and security at the entrance.

"You should expect to have a very safe and secure experience here at the park," said Boyts.

Boyts says she hopes everyone feels a sense of community.

WRTV

"We know the last few years for LGBTQ folks in the state has been really hard and challenging. I think Indy Pride is really excited and committed to bringing folks together and celebrating this beautiful community," Boyts said.

For more information on Pride Fest, click here.

