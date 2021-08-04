Out of space at IACS: No kennels available for incoming animals

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is in desperate need of the community's help.

The animal shelter has no more kennels available for dogs and very little space for cats, with animals continuing to come into the shelter.

“Right now, we have dogs in the hallway, we have dogs in staff offices, and we even have a dog in our meet and greet room,” said Chief Communications Officer Brandi Pahl. “Staff is having to get creative when it comes to finding places for the animals to stay, so when we say we’re out of space, we’re out of space.”

As the shelter looks to clear out kennels and cat cages, they offer these suggestions:

If you lost a dog or a cat, you're encouraged to go to the shelter to see if he/she is there. They ask that you don't call or email the shelter to ask if your animal is there.

Adopt an animal. The shelter is open for walk-up adoptions and they're free. To see their available animals, click here.

If adoption isn't for you, apply to be a foster. IACS is looking to get as many animals out of the shelter as possible and give them a chance at having a better life. Fosters help the shelter match animals with their "purr-fect" forever families. All supplies and medical care are provided for the animal by IACS. To learn more about becoming a foster, click here.