Outlaw Music Festival in Noblesville features Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, and more

NOBLESVILLE — Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation are announcing the Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour for 2025.

This year’s tour will feature a top lineup of musical legends, with a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on September 18. The lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee, and Madeline Edwards. This marks the festival’s return to Noblesville, last held in 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased HERE. VIP packages will also be available, offering prime seating and exclusive merchandise. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, March 11, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 13, at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. More presale details can be found at www.citientertainment.com.

Since its start in 2016 in Scranton, PA, the Outlaw Music Festival has become a major event in Americana music and one of North America’s largest annual music tours. As it celebrates its 10th anniversary, don’t miss the chance to join in the festivities!