Over $300,000 raised at The American Diabetes Association’s Step Out Walk

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 500 people gathered at Grand Park in Westfield Saturday morning with the goal to stop diabetes.

The American Diabetes Association’s Step Out Walk is an annual event that helps raise money to support research for diabetes.

This year, over $300,000 was raised.

"Events like this are very special to us because the research that happens makes everyone's lives better with diabetes," said Bob Marks.

Marks traveled with family from Chicago to participate in Step Out Walk.

"We've seen the technology advancements over the years for Ava and supporting her and managing her diabetes increase and improve dramatically over the years," Mark said. "She's been diagnosed for over 10 years and we've seen the improvements are amazing."