Over 500 gather to discuss protecting vulnerable residents with Indy Action Coalition

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 500 Indianapolis residents packed the pews at St. Luke United Methodist Church Thursday night, united by a common goal: helping and protecting their neighbors.

The Indy Action Coalition brought the community together to discuss immigration, homelessness and how to protect the city's most vulnerable residents. Throughout the presentation, attendees chanted, "We keep us safe."

One of the top concerns raised was Indiana Senate Bill 285, which was signed into law by the governor and criminalizes sleeping on public property.

Drew Cross, a concerned citizen in attendance, said he worries the law goes too far.

"My biggest concern is regarding the bill SB 285, which will soon be criminalizing homelessness," Cross said.

Cross said jailing people who are unhoused is not the solution.

"We are considering putting them in jail for a 60-day period for not having a home. It just seems unreasonable," Cross said.

In response, the Indy Action Coalition asked Mayor Hogsett to commit to funding the Streets to Home Initiative in the next city budget. The program has helped 114 people find housing since last July. Hogsett also agreed to ask the Lilly Endowment if they would be willing to help fund the Streets to Home Initiative.

Immigration enforcement was another major concern among the more than 500 attendees. A new state law requires government entities to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Right now, there are a number of businesses that are concerned about increased ICE enforcement," Laura Henderson, a volunteer with the Indy Action Coalition, said.

The Indy Action Coalition is working with local businesses to make sure they understand their Fourth Amendment rights, and the organization hopes to educate even more businesses across the city.

"We are helping them understand ICE has to come with a judicial warrant. Here is what it looks like. Here are other warrants that exists that do not grant them the ability to take someone from the premises. You do not have to let them in if this is the warrant that they have," Henderson said.

For more information about the Indy Action Coalition, click here. Businesses interested in learning about their Fourth Amendment rights can email info@actionneighbors.org.

