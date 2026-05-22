Over 64,000 diapers donated to central Indiana families in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Over $16,000 was raised recently when Pacers Sports & Entertainment partnered with the Indiana Diaper Bank for their annual diaper drive.

The campaign’s goal was exceeded after a donation from Obi Toppin, a forward for the Indianapolis Pacers. The drive held a Pack the Plaza event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where fans could drop off diapers and wipes before the Indiana Fever preseason opener.

PS&E staff and volunteers will sort and pack up over 64,000 diapers to be distributed to families in need. Then they will distribute the donated diapers through food pantries, childcare providers, and other community partners.

The diaper drive was launched in 2024 and has become a signature event for PS&E, falling around Mother’s Day.

One of its main goals is to remind Indiana families that their community stands behind them.