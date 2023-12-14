Overdose reversal nasal spray targets synthetic opioids like fentanyl

INDIANAPOLIS — Physicians are alerting the public about a new FDA approved overdose reversal drug.

The drug, called OPVEE, targets synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the company.

Overdose Lifeline CEO Justin Philips says it’s a stronger nasal spray that reverses an overdose.

“It’s a combo of Nalmephene and Naloxone. As an overdose reversal agent, it has a longer acting life, so it blocks the receptors longer and keeps the person from re-overdosing,” Philips said.

WRTV

Physicians tell WRTV overdose reversals are getting harder with a single dose because they say fentanyl continues to flood local communities. They call OPVEE a fentanyl fighter.

“In this current climate with synthetic opioids and fentanyl, it’s very important to have overdose reversal agents on hand,” Philips said.

WRTV called more than a dozen emergency rooms and fire departments across central Indiana. Almost all of them say they aren’t aware of the new life-saving drug but will look into it.

IEMS says it’s aware of the product but is sticking with Narcan.

“We are not distributing this product across the state. We are still working on research and trying to understand the best way to distribute it to all the populations we serve,” Philips said.

Opioid overdose is the leading cause of death in Marion County, according to the coroner's office.

As overdoses remain a growing problem across the country, Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is being pumped into the community.

"We do 24,000 a month. That's what we did this year in 2023," Philips said.

Phillips knows the pain overdoses cause.

"I lost my son, Aaron, in Oct. 2013. He was 20," Philips said. "This year was 10 years, which was hard to get your hand around. It's still very hard and I regularly have conversations with parents every day. It's happening every day. The loss is enormous."

Thousands of lives have been saved through Naloxone. Physicians are hoping to raise awareness about OPVEE, saying it's another tool in the toolbox to fight the opioid crisis.