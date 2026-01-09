OverdoseLifeline utilizes AI chatbot, Kate, and anonymous text line to help people in active addiction

INDIANAPOLIS — Most people use a phone or computer to stay connected.

OverdoseLifeline has rolled out new technology, an AI chatbot and a text line, to connect people in active addiction with resources and information they may need.

CHARIOT, which stands for Community Harm Reductions with Improved Outcomes, has been around for several years, but was modified to allow people to text information in and for the program to text information back.

"People can text in to us if they have information they want us to share with the anonymous group that has enrolled in our program. We have law enforcement sharing with us drug seizure information, which is crucial, and then we alert out to individuals,” Justin Phillips, CEO and founder of OverdoseLifeline, said.

OverdoseLifeline says research shows drug overdoses increase after major drug busts.

"The drug supply might be different now,” Phillips said. “Those overdoses go up within a week within a hundred meters of the seizure. "

Because CHARIOT exists, OverdoseLifeline can text anonymous members and warn them that a higher number of overdoses could be coming, and help them prepare.

"When we receive information, we can plan pop-ups in the affected areas that way we can make sure we are getting naloxone and test strips saturated to those who might be at risk of overdose,” Breanna Hicks, director of overdose prevention, said.

The nonprofit also created Kate, an AI chatbot that can answer questions for friends, families or those actively addicted to a substance. The organization says Kate is different from other AI tools.

"Her answers come from a repository that we built with subject matter experts,” Phillips said.

According to OverdoseLifeline, overdose deaths are down by 23%. While the organization largely credits that decline to state investment in the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, it says tools like Kate and the CHARIOT text line could help shape future intervention.

"It definitely can be the future as it's an innovative way to meet people exactly where they are in the instantaneous moment and share data with people who are going to be affected by that data,” Hicks said.

CHARIOT and Kate are both anonymous, meaning anyone who uses them cannot be identified by their phone number or their IP address. The QR code below can connect you to the text line. For more information about Kate, click here.