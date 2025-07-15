Overnight I-465 lane and ramp closures scheduled this week on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning on Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced a few overnight ramp and lane closures that will impact I-465 on the north side of the city.
Weather permitting, this is the list of the scheduled closures:
- Monday, July 14 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Two right lanes closed on I-465 EB near Keystone Avenue; Keystone Ave. ramp to I-465 EB closed
- Tuesday, July 15 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Two left lanes closed on I-465 NB from I-70 to 38th Street
- Wednesday, July 16 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Two left lanes closed on I-465 NB from 30th Street to 56th Street
- Thursday, July 17 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Two left lanes closed on I-465 NB from Pendleton Pike to Fall Creek Road
- Friday, July 18 at 9 p.m. through Monday, July 21 at 6 a.m.
- Two right lanes closed on the I-70 EB ramp to I-465 NB
- Ramp from I-70 WB to I-465 NB closed