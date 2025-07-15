Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Overnight I-465 lane and ramp closures scheduled this week on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning on Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced a few overnight ramp and lane closures that will impact I-465 on the north side of the city.

Weather permitting, this is the list of the scheduled closures:

  • Monday, July 14 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
    • Two right lanes closed on I-465 EB near Keystone Avenue; Keystone Ave. ramp to I-465 EB closed
  • Tuesday, July 15 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
    • Two left lanes closed on I-465 NB from I-70 to 38th Street
  • Wednesday, July 16 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
    • Two left lanes closed on I-465 NB from 30th Street to 56th Street
  • Thursday, July 17 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
    • Two left lanes closed on I-465 NB from Pendleton Pike to Fall Creek Road
  • Friday, July 18 at 9 p.m. through Monday, July 21 at 6 a.m.
    • Two right lanes closed on the I-70 EB ramp to I-465 NB
    • Ramp from I-70 WB to I-465 NB closed
