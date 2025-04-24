Overnight lane closures begin tonight on I-465 on west side of Indianapolis

MARION COUNTY — Starting overnight on Thursday, April 24, motorists should prepare for nightly lane closures on I-465 between I-70 and 38th Street on the west side of Indianapolis. These closures are part of a concrete restoration project aimed at improving roadway conditions.

The planned closures are as follows, weather permitting:

Thursday, April 24 through Sunday, April 27 (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.): The right lane of I-465 Southbound will be closed between 10th Street and I-70 (MM 14 to MM 9).

The right lane of I-465 Southbound will be closed between 10th Street and I-70 (MM 14 to MM 9). Monday, April 28 through Sunday, May 4 (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.): Two to three left lanes of I-465 Northbound will be closed between I-70 and 38th Street (MM 9 to MM 17).

Two to three left lanes of I-465 Northbound will be closed between I-70 and 38th Street (MM 9 to MM 17). Monday, May 5 through Sunday, May 11 (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.): Two right lanes will be closed on I-465 Northbound between I-70 and 38th Street (MM 9 to MM 17).

Closure zones will extend approximately two miles at a time and will shift locations within the project limits as work progresses.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, exercise extra caution, and refrain from distractions while driving in and near work zones. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change throughout the project.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via:

