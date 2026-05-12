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Overnight ramp & lane restrictions scheduled on eastbound I-465

i 465 construction.jpg
WRTV
Construction on Interstate 465 southbound near the Washington Street exit.
i 465 construction.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Ramp and lane restrictions are scheduled overnight this week on eastbound I-465 in northeast Indianapolis.

Crews will be shifting traffic on the ramp from eastbound I-465 to Allisonville Road, which will allow work to be finished on the ramp from eastbound I-465 to Allisonville Road and begin noise barrier installation along eastbound I-465.

The following closures will take place from 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday night:

  • Ramp from eastbound I-465 to Allisonville Road closed.
  • Right lane closed on eastbound I-465 between the White River and Allisonville Road.

What to expect Friday night:

  • Brief, 20-minute stoppages on the ramp from eastbound I-465 to northbound I-69.
  • Brief, 20-minute stoppages on the ramp from eastbound I-465 to southbound Binford Boulevard.
  • Ramp from eastbound I-465 to Allisonville Road closed.
  • Right lane closed on eastbound I-465 between the White River and Allisonville Road.