Overnight ramp & lane restrictions scheduled on eastbound I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Ramp and lane restrictions are scheduled overnight this week on eastbound I-465 in northeast Indianapolis.
Crews will be shifting traffic on the ramp from eastbound I-465 to Allisonville Road, which will allow work to be finished on the ramp from eastbound I-465 to Allisonville Road and begin noise barrier installation along eastbound I-465.
The following closures will take place from 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday night:
- Ramp from eastbound I-465 to Allisonville Road closed.
- Right lane closed on eastbound I-465 between the White River and Allisonville Road.
What to expect Friday night:
- Brief, 20-minute stoppages on the ramp from eastbound I-465 to northbound I-69.
- Brief, 20-minute stoppages on the ramp from eastbound I-465 to southbound Binford Boulevard.
- Ramp from eastbound I-465 to Allisonville Road closed.
- Right lane closed on eastbound I-465 between the White River and Allisonville Road.