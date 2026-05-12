Overnight ramp & lane restrictions scheduled on eastbound I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Ramp and lane restrictions are scheduled overnight this week on eastbound I-465 in northeast Indianapolis.

Crews will be shifting traffic on the ramp from eastbound I-465 to Allisonville Road, which will allow work to be finished on the ramp from eastbound I-465 to Allisonville Road and begin noise barrier installation along eastbound I-465.

The following closures will take place from 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday night:



Ramp from eastbound I-465 to Allisonville Road closed.

Right lane closed on eastbound I-465 between the White River and Allisonville Road.

What to expect Friday night:

