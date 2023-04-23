Overnight shooting leaves one dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS— Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person dead on the northeast side.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., Officers were called 3600 N Dequincy Street on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male in the front yard of a residence with gunshot injuries.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said a person of interest was detained on the scene and the individual was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Kyler Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.

This is a developing story.