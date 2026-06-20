Overnight shootings injure two in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis police say two people were shot and injured, one critically, after two shootings in downtown Indy and on Indy's west side.

The shootings happened within an hour of each other, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The first took place around 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Washington, right in downtown Indianapolis.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering a gunshot wound. Medics rushed him to a hospital in critical condition.

The second incident happened around 1:25 a.m. near the intersection of West 12th Street and King Avenue, just west of White River Parkway.

Police there found another victim who had been shot. IMPD did not specify the victim's age or gender, but reported they were in "serious, but stable" condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.