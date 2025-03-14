Watch Now
Students raise thousands for sick classmate

Teacher sleeps on school lawn
Provided by Spencer-Owen Community Schools
Mr. Ruble had a special visitor to his campsite. Kira Herrington and her family stopped by for a tour of Mr. Ruble’s overnight accommodations.<br/>
SPENCER, Ind. — Owen Valley Middle School witnessed an extraordinary display of community spirit this week, as social studies teacher Marc Ruble fulfilled a unique challenge to support a student’s battling cancer.

Ruble woke up on the school's front lawn, on Friday morning, not just in a tent, but dressed as the iconic video game character, Mario.

The heartwarming story began when 7th grader Kira Herrington was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. In response, the Owen Valley Middle School community rallied to support her and her family.

Ruble issued a challenge to the OVMS student body. He pledged that if they could raise $300 for Kira's family by March 13th, he would sleep in a tent on the school's front lawn.

What happened next was nothing short of remarkable. The students didn't just meet the challenge; they shattered it, raising over $2,500 for Kira and her family.

