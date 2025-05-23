Pacer superfan thrives amid Knicks territory during Eastern Conference Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers face off against the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, following the Pacers’ thrilling comeback in Game 1. Among the sea of Knicks fans in the area is Andrew Holder, a self-proclaimed Pacers superfan.

“Being a Pacer fan in enemy territory feels good, man,” Holder said.

He has resided in New York for most of his life but has been a loyal Pacers supporter since the early 1990s, when he witnessed a memorable regular season game featuring Reggie Miller and Michael Jordan.

Despite the challenges of cheering for his favorite team in a rival city, Holder embraces it.

“I get a lot of flak for being a Pacer fan in New York,” he admitted.

Holder connects with fellow fans by live-streaming his reactions on TikTok. Since the Pacers' playoff run, his viewership has surged.

“During my livestream, I hit nearly 27 thousand viewers during Game 1,” he said, showcasing the growing enthusiasm for the team.

With all eyes on the Pacers in the playoffs, folks are flocking to Indianapolis for the games.

David Pierce, Ph.D., is a professor of sport management and Chair of the Department of Tourism, Event, and Sport Management at Indiana University Indianapolis.

He noted a previous study indicating a $15 million economic boost when hosting an Eastern Conference Finals.

“As the economic impact increases for each round, you’re looking at a good $55 to $60 million impact for the NBA playoffs,” he explained.

As the Pacers continue their journey through the Eastern Conference Finals, fans like Holder remain optimistic and loud, in their support.

“It’s a great feeling to be a Pacer fan living here in New York – at least as long as the Pacers keep winning,” he added with a smile.