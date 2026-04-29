Pacers and Indiana Diaper Bank join forces to help families in need

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers Sports & Entertainment is gearing up for their third diaper drive in partner with Indiana Diaper Bank.

In a release, the Pacers explained how Indiana was the second to last state in the U.S. to establish a diaper bank and that there’s still a significant need for diapers in the state. One in 2 families in Indiana struggle to afford diapers.

Starting Thursday, during the Indiana Fever preseason home opener, the Pacers will be accepting diaper and wipe donations.

In-person donations will be accepted from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., at Morris Bicentennial Plaza.

Online donations are available now through May 6 and are being accepted here.