Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent, focus on youth initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and rapper 50 Cent have embarked on a mutli-year partnership highlighting youth initiatives in Indianapolis, according to apress release.

The partnership includes investments from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's 501(c)(3) charity, The G-Unity Foundation, which will develop mentoring programs, a youth advisory council, and other initiatives to strengthen the community and enhance opportunities for the city's youth.

The partnership also includes a wine and spirits business venture, making Jackson's Sire Spirits the official partner of the Indiana Pacers, featuring his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne.

“What impressed me most about the Pacers organization was its firm commitment to the community which will allow me to extend my charitable efforts into Indianapolis. I am also excited to have my brands featured at one of the countries newest premiere entertainment venues. I’m excited to be a part of the new development that Gainbridge Fieldhouse will bring to the city of Indianapolis. I look forward to meeting and spending time with the fans.”

Branson and lecheminduroi are now the official congnac and champagne of the Indiana Pacers,let’s go Pacers! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @Pacers pic.twitter.com/GHfEfFh2Dd — 50cent (@50cent) October 18, 2022

According to the release, new additions will be made to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena through the partnership including:

A new bar by Sire Spirits located on the south end of the balcony level, offering a variety of slushie drinks with Branson Cognac and non-alcoholic options

The East Sideline Club will now be known as the Sire Spirits '67 club featuring a decorative Chemin Du Roi champagne wall, product samplings and specialty cocktails

Suite 50 will now be used by the G-Unity foundation and the Pacers for charitable purposes, business meetings and events, and occasionally be made available for fans

This partnership announcement is Phase 3 of the $360 million Fieldhouse of the Future project and the second-largest renovation project in the history of the NBA.

