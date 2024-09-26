INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers bikeshare program expands to Indy’s west side with new Haughville station

The Pacers bikeshare program continues to forge new paths as a new station opened in Haughville on Thursday.

The system’s 51st station is located on West Michigan Street at Warman Avenue at the B&O Trailhead, which extends through Speedway to High School Road and will one day connect with the 7.5-mile B&O Trail in Hendricks County.

“We’re excited to have Pacers Bikeshare start to serve our near west side communities and provide affordable and active transportation options along our city’s trail and greenway network,” said Kären Haley, executive director of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, which manages Pacers Bikeshare.

The Michigan and Warman Station includes 20 docks for both e-bikes and classic bicycles. It’s also the first station to include information in both English and Spanish. The bikes can be ridden anywhere bicycles are legally permitted.

Riders can check in the bikes into any of the 51 Pacers Bikeshare stations when they are finished riding. The two closest bikeshare stations to the Michigan & Warman B&O Trailhead station are the Michigan and White River Parkway station and the station on the Eskenazi Health downtown campus.

Marion County residents are eligible for free Pacers Bikeshare annual passes through the IndyRides Free program. For more information, click here.

