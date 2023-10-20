Pacers bikeshare program to expand in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers bikeshare program will soon be expanding in Indianapolis, thanks to new funding.

On Friday, Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. in partnership with the Herbert Simon Family Foundation, the City of Indianapolis and Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced a combined investment to expand and enhance the Pacers Bikeshare program.

A $1.2 million grant from a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ), will bring 250 new e-bikes to Indianapolis in spring of 2024.

The CMAQ grant and increased philanthropic support from the Herbert Simon Family Foundation will increase mobility options for Indianapolis residents and visitors.

"Our family is honored to continue our support of Pacers Bikeshare as it moves into this next phase. With the previous expansion of the Pacers Bikeshare system and the addition of e-bikes, Pacers Bikeshare has become a legitimate transportation asset for our city’s residents and visitors. Providing this type of environmentally friendly connectivity, builds a more vibrant community.” said Rachel M. Simon, President, Herbert Simon Family Foundation.

The Pacers bikeshare program launched in April 2014 with 25 stations and 250 bikes along the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. By 2019, the program grew to 50 stations and 500 bikes, expanding into downtown and neighborhoods along the City's bike and greenway network.

Since 2014, Pacers Bikeshare riders have collectively ridden almost 20,000,000 minutes, or almost 38 consecutive years.

“In nearly a decade of operation, the Pacers Bikeshare program has been a convenient way for residents and visitors to get where they need to go in town without the cost or carbon footprint associated with a private automobile,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “The addition of new e-bikes will add a whole new dimension of convenience to this mobility resource – one that just keeps getting bigger and better.”

Pacers Bikeshare bikes are available at 50 stations via the BCycle mobile app. Riders can walk up to a station kiosk or purchase an annual pass.