Pacers fans fill Gainbridge Fieldhouse for title game watch party

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers played for the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament championship in Las Vegas on Saturday, but an energized crowd cheered them on from their home arena.

The Pacers hosted a watch party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the big game. Thousands of fans filled the lower two levels of the arena for the event.

"I'm ready to yell," said fan Chris Butler. "I've got some cough drops ready because I know my voice is going to be sore tonight. I'll probably be the loudest one in here."

The team featured their signature electric blue court and a hype team kept the crowd interested with giveaways and dancing.

"This has been amazing," said Eddie White, the host of Pacers Overtime. This proves once again that in 49 states, its just basketball, but this is Indiana."

Fans who came to the watch party said they're proud of how the Pacers have performed leading up to the In-Season Tournament title game.

"They're electric. This is great to watch," said Jordan Hancock. "I absolutely love this team. I haven't felt an energy like this with the Pacers in a long time."

"It's really exciting," said Cierra McCaleb. "Last year was a trial run for us. This season, we've got a good group of guys, so we're just pumped."