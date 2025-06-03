Pacers NBA Finals Watch Party tickets to go on sale for $5 on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Excitement is building for the NBA Finals as the Indiana Pacers get ready to battle on the big stage.

Tickets for the watch parties at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m., and they’ll be $5 each. Proceeds from these tickets will benefit the Pacers Foundation.

Here’s the ticket sale schedule for the watch parties:

Game 1 Watch Party – $5 tickets available on June 4 at 10 a.m.

Game 2 Watch Party – $5 tickets will go on sale on June 6 at 10 a.m.

Home Games 3, 4, and 6 – Tickets for these games will be available starting Thursday, June 5 at 2 p.m.

Please note that tickets for the watch parties will be general admission, so fans are encouraged to secure their spots early to join the fun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

NBA Finals Schedule (All games will air on WRTV):

