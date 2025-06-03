Watch Now
Pacers NBA Finals Watch Party tickets to go on sale for $5 on Wednesday

Home Games 3, 4, and 6 tickets will be available starting Thursday, June 5 at 2 p.m.
Indiana Pacers fans watch the team in the In-Season Tournament championship game during a watch party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
INDIANAPOLIS — Excitement is building for the NBA Finals as the Indiana Pacers get ready to battle on the big stage.

Tickets for the watch parties at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m., and they’ll be $5 each. Proceeds from these tickets will benefit the Pacers Foundation.

Here’s the ticket sale schedule for the watch parties:

  • Game 1 Watch Party – $5 tickets available on June 4 at 10 a.m.
  • Game 2 Watch Party – $5 tickets will go on sale on June 6 at 10 a.m.
  • Home Games 3, 4, and 6 – Tickets for these games will be available starting Thursday, June 5 at 2 p.m.

Please note that tickets for the watch parties will be general admission, so fans are encouraged to secure their spots early to join the fun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

NBA Finals Schedule (All games will air on WRTV):

  • Game 1: Thursday, June 5 — Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m. EST
  • Game 2: Sunday, June 8 — Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. EST
  • Game 3: Wednesday, June 11 — Oklahoma City at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. EST
  • Game 4: Friday, June 13 — Oklahoma City at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. EST
  • Game 5: Monday, June 16 — Indiana at Oklahoma City, if necessary, 8:30 p.m. EST
  • Game 6: Thursday, June 19 — Oklahoma City at Indiana, if necessary, 8:30 p.m. EST
  • Game 7: Sunday, June 22 — Indiana at Oklahoma City, if necessary, 8 p.m. EST
