Pacers offering new audio experience to visually impaired fans

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are giving visually impaired fans a new way to experience the excitement of game day — through immersive audio descriptions.

Jason Frazier, president of MindsEye Radio, provides detailed, real-time descriptions of everything happening inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, from the game on the court to the entertainment on the video board.

“We translate vision to audio for those in the visually impaired community,” Frazier said.

Listening on the other end is fans like Marc Morris, who has had low vision since he was 2 years old.

“I can see the court and movement, but I couldn’t tell you which player had the ball or if it went in the hoop,” Morris said. “Before the audio description, I didn’t really know what I was missing. It was like, wow — I didn’t even know all this stuff was going on around me.”

Morris was part of a pilot group last season that tested the program during Pacers and Indiana Fever games. Between 12 and 50 fans tuned into the live descriptions from their seats.

"I think our goal is to be inclusive as possible for guest from all walks of life," said Lauren Carro, the senior director of guest experiences.

The audio feed doesn’t just cover the action on the court — it includes every detail from timeouts and halftime shows.

“The mascot pieing someone in the face, the wave, the halftime show when the dogs are catching frisbees — there’s so much more to the action than just the game,” Frazier said.

For Morris, that inclusivity means finally getting to fully experience what it’s like to be part of the crowd.

“The fact that they’re taking on this initiative and opening the door for individuals like myself is incredible,” he said.

The Pacers are the first NBA team to implement in-arena audio descriptions.

Here's how to tune in:



Visit mindseyeradio.org/programs/audio-description-program/ [mindseyeradio.org] to sign up for upcoming audio description events or visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Guest Services Team at Section 2 when you arrive;

to sign up for upcoming audio description events or visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Guest Services Team at Section 2 when you arrive; Download the free LiveVoice app to your mobile device before the game;



Bring your own headphones (a limited number of headsets will be available); and



Once inside the event, the app will activate through a provided code and stream live audio description synced to the game.

The service officially launches today during the Pacers’ preseason matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, and will be available at an additional 19 home games throughout the 2025-26 season.

Audio description will be available at the following Pacers home games:

· Monday, Oct. 13 – vs. San Antonio Spurs (Preseason);

· Thursday, Oct. 23 – vs. Oklahoma City Thunder;

· Wednesday, Nov. 5 – vs. Brooklyn Nets;

· Saturday, Nov. 15 – vs. Toronto Raptors;

· Wednesday, Nov. 19 – vs. Charlotte Hornets;

· Monday, Dec. 8 – vs. Sacramento Kings;

· Thursday, Dec. 18 – vs. New York Knicks;

· Tuesday, Dec. 23 – vs. Milwaukee Bucks;

· Friday, Jan. 2 – vs. San Antonio Spurs;

· Monday, Jan. 12 – vs. Boston Celtics;

· Friday, Jan. 16 – vs. New Orleans Pelicans;

· Wednesday, Jan. 28 – vs. Chicago Bulls;

· Tuesday, Feb. 3 – vs. Utah Jazz;

· Sunday, Feb. 22 – vs. Dallas Mavericks;

· Thursday, Feb. 26 – vs. Charlotte Hornets;

· Thursday, March 12 – vs. Phoenix Suns;

· Wednesday, March 18 – vs. Portland Trail Blazers;

· Sunday, March 29 – vs. Miami Heat;

· Tuesday, April 7 – vs. Minnesota Timberwolves; and

· Friday, April 10 – vs. Philadelphia 76ers.

