Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Pacers to play Thunder in season opener on October 23

NBA Finals Thunder Pacers Basketball
Abbie Parr/AP
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell celebrates a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
NBA Finals Thunder Pacers Basketball
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have officially announced that their season opener will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 23.

This matchup is a rematch of the thrilling 2025 NBA Finals, where the Thunder claimed the title after defeating the Pacers 103-91 in Game 7. It was a significant moment for Indiana, who hadn’t reached the Finals in 25 years.

However, this season will bring changes for the Pacers. Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire year due to an Achilles injury, and Myles Turner, Indiana's longest-tenured player, has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

These setbacks present a challenge as the team looks to rebuild and adapt.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.