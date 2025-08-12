Pacers to play Thunder in season opener on October 23

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have officially announced that their season opener will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 23.

our season opener is locked in 🔒



we take on the Thunder on October 23 on @espn at @GainbridgeFH.



learn more: https://t.co/kE3iQwDfdl pic.twitter.com/oX9gA6jCbx — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 12, 2025

This matchup is a rematch of the thrilling 2025 NBA Finals, where the Thunder claimed the title after defeating the Pacers 103-91 in Game 7. It was a significant moment for Indiana, who hadn’t reached the Finals in 25 years.

However, this season will bring changes for the Pacers. Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire year due to an Achilles injury, and Myles Turner, Indiana's longest-tenured player, has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

These setbacks present a challenge as the team looks to rebuild and adapt.