Packing meals for hungry Hoosiers

Roll up your sleeves and make a difference! The 2025 Million Meal Marathon, the signature event of the Indianapolis-based hunger relief organization, Million Meal Movement, is set to take place on Wednesday, February 5th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This year's goal? To pack a staggering 1 million nutritious meals in a single day for Hoosiers facing hunger.

From 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., thousands of volunteers of all ages will converge on the Fieldhouse, partnering with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to hand-package the organization's signature Rice Casserole and Mac & Cheese meals. This incredible effort will mark a momentous milestone: the 37 millionth meal packed by the Million Meal Movement since its inception.

In Indiana, nearly 1 million individuals struggle to access consistent, nutritious meals, according to Feeding America. The Million Meal Marathon directly addresses this critical need, uniting the community in a powerful display of collective action. Volunteers from corporations, civic groups, churches, schools, and families will work together in three two-hour shifts, forming teams to measure, weigh, seal, and box the dry ingredients for these easy-to-prepare meals. Just add water, and these meals can feed a family of four.

One hundred percent of the meals packed will be distributed to food banks and pantries throughout Indiana, with Midwest Food Bank handling the crucial task of delivery. This ensures that the food reaches those who need it most, across the entire state.

The Million Meal Marathon relies on the generosity of volunteers and sponsors to succeed. Over two thousand volunteers are needed to reach the ambitious goal of one million meals. Monetary donations are also essential, as every dollar donated provides six meals. Individuals can participate for a $40 donation, while families of up to five can join for $150.

Over the past 13 years, more than 20,000 volunteers have contributed their time and energy, helping the Million Meal Movement provide over 36 million meals to hungry Hoosiers. Join the movement and be part of the solution!

For more information about registering to volunteer, visit https://millionmealmovement.org/events/million-meal-marathon/.