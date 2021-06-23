'Packing party' provided comfort for children in foster care

BROWNSBURG — In Indiana, 15,000 kids a year go into the foster care system.

Many have little to call their own, but thanks to a generous group of volunteers that is changing.

"Anthem" and an organization called Comfort Cases hosted a packing party on Tuesday.

They gathered at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Brownsburg. Volunteers packed 100 backpacks filled with new pajamas, stuffed animals, hygiene products, a blanket and more.

The goal is to make sure no child is given a trash bag to transport their belongings when they enter the foster care system, which is often the case.

"People don't realize that kids come into foster care because of choices other people made. It is our choice to make sure that they know that they are loved, and wanted, and they've not invisible," Rob Scheer, the founder of Comfort Cases, told WRTV.

The backpacks were given to "The Villages" — the state's largest non-profit child and family services agency.

