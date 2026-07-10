'Paranormal Cirque: Inferno' coming to Castleton Square Mall for 6 shows

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Cirque Italia, the nation's largest touring circus, announced Thursday it will present its new production, "Paranormal Cirque: Inferno," at Castleton Square Mall from July 24 to 27.

Created by entrepreneur Manuel Rebecchi, the show plans to offer aerial artistry, acrobatics, and immersive technology inspired by the poem "Dante's Inferno." During the main character's fictional journey through hell, he confronts sin, recognizes his spiritual flaws, and finds his path toward redemption.

"Paranormal Cirque: Inferno" will feature a cast of international performers in nine acts themed around the nine circles of hell, according to a news release from Cirque Italia.

The Friday-Monday production will be under a white and black top tent at the Indianapolis mall, 6020 E. 82nd St. Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m. July 24; 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. July 25; 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. July 26; and 7:30 p.m. July 27.

Attendance is restricted to viewers 18 and older unless accompanied by a parent or guardian, as the performance includes adult language and themes.

Tickets are from $20-65 at the box office. Cirque Italia is offering a promotion of $5 off any full-priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This discount cannot be combined with other offers. Interested patrons can call 941-704-8572 for the promo code or visit paranormalcirque.com for tickets and more information.