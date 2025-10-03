Parisian Market to support families at Fair Haven Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS — When serious illness forces families to travel to Indianapolis for critical medical care, Fair Haven Foundation provides a home away from home during some of life's most challenging moments.

On October 3 and 4, the nonprofit is inviting the community to support its mission through the 13th annual Parisian Market at Glendale Town Center. The shopping event has raised more than $1 million since 2013.

For Amanda Milner, founder and executive director of Fair Haven Foundation, providing support for medical families is deeply personal. Thousands of patients travel to Indianapolis every year for critical medical care. Milner understands their struggles firsthand.

"I battled cancer years ago, and at the time, I was a single mom, had two small children, and just faced many of the challenges that a lot of cancer patients face, of not being able to work," Milner said.

Her community stepped up to support her during that difficult time, which inspired her to start Fair Haven Foundation to help other families facing similar challenges.

The foundation's impact is evident in stories like that of Dwayne Diekhoff, whose brother John is hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Terre Haute. Since September 5, Diekhoff and his mother have stayed at Ada's Place, one of Fair Haven's locations where families can stay in hotel-style rooms at no cost.

"It was so severe we didn't know if he was going to live. He has a severe brain injury. He's got a broken back, broken rib. Both legs were broken," Diekhoff said.

The free lodging has been crucial for the family during this difficult time.

"The hotel bill would have been very costly; we're extremely grateful," Diekhoff said.

Volunteers are currently setting up for this weekend's Parisian Market, with many having also volunteered at Fair Haven facilities. The annual fundraiser allows the community to directly support families in need.

"I've met so many wonderful people who care about the strangers, people who come to town needing assistance of some kind, either with health or with lodging," said Kathy Litzkow, a volunteer.

Lisa Vandermeer, another volunteer, emphasized the event's importance in sustaining Fair Haven's mission.

"And to know that what we're doing here is making sure that that can happen, it was a really compelling reason for me to step in and just work all year to make sure that this one weekend it's available for the entire community to support these folks," Vandermeer said.

The market's impact extends far beyond Indianapolis. The funds raised have allowed Fair Haven to help more than 500 families each year who travel to Indiana from across the country seeking medical care.