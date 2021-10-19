Parker Adams is Butler bound

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven years ago, Parker Adams became part of the Butler University basketball family when he was only 10 years old.

Adams was essentially adopted by the team because he was battling cancer at the time.

Photo provided/Butler University

Now, Parker is a senior at Avon High School and is cancer-free.

On Monday, he was told by former Butler basketball player, Alex Barlow, that he is the first high school senior to be admitted to the next incoming class for Butler University for the fall of 2022.

Photo provided/Butler University

Alex Barlow is now a coach in the Boston Celtics organization under former Butler head coach, Brad Stevens.

He flew into town especially for the visit, alongside the Butler mascot, "Blue."