Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local news

Actions

Parker Adams is Butler bound

Seven years ago, Parker Adams became part of the Butler University basketball family when he was 10 years old and battling cancer. Now, he's cancer-free and was just admitted to attend the university next fall.
items.[0].videoTitle
Seven years ago, Parker Adams became part of the Butler University basketball family when he was just ten years old. Adams was essentially adopted by the team because he was battling cancer at the time.
Parker Adams and 2014 Team.jpg
Posted at 11:08 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 23:08:18-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven years ago, Parker Adams became part of the Butler University basketball family when he was only 10 years old.

Adams was essentially adopted by the team because he was battling cancer at the time.

Parker Adams.jpg

Now, Parker is a senior at Avon High School and is cancer-free.

On Monday, he was told by former Butler basketball player, Alex Barlow, that he is the first high school senior to be admitted to the next incoming class for Butler University for the fall of 2022.

Parker.jpg

Alex Barlow is now a coach in the Boston Celtics organization under former Butler head coach, Brad Stevens.

He flew into town especially for the visit, alongside the Butler mascot, "Blue."

Parker and Coach Holtman.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!