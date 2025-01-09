ParkIndy increasing parking rates in downtown Indianapolis, Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — It will soon cost slightly more to park in metered spaces in downtown Indianapolis and Broad Ripple.

ParkIndy announced rates for parking spaces in “Zone 1” and “Zone 4” will increase from $1.75 an hour to $2.00 an hour beginning February 1, 2025.

The price increase does not include metered parking in “Zone 2” or “Zone 3.” Those will stay at $1.25 an hour.

Parking hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Parking on Sundays are free.

Parking is also free on the following days:



Dr. MLK Jr. Day

President’s Day

Memorial Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

New Year’s Day

July 4 th

Christmas Day

