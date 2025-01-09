Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

ParkIndy increasing parking rates in downtown Indianapolis, Broad Ripple

Parking Meter Downtown Indianapolis.JPG
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RTV6
The Public Works Committee of the City-County Council is pushing forward with a proposal to extend parking meter hours in parts of Indianapolis.
Parking Meter Downtown Indianapolis.JPG
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — It will soon cost slightly more to park in metered spaces in downtown Indianapolis and Broad Ripple.

ParkIndy announced rates for parking spaces in “Zone 1” and “Zone 4” will increase from $1.75 an hour to $2.00 an hour beginning February 1, 2025.

The price increase does not include metered parking in “Zone 2” or “Zone 3.” Those will stay at $1.25 an hour.

Parking hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Parking on Sundays are free.

Parking is also free on the following days:

  • Dr. MLK Jr. Day
  • President’s Day
  • Memorial Day
  • Labor Day
  • Thanksgiving Day
  • New Year’s Day
  • July 4th
  • Christmas Day

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.