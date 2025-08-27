Parkview Health building hospital and medical offices in Lebanon

LEBANON — Lebanon is growing quickly.

"We’ve grown a lot, and we expect to see more as LEAP comes here," said Mayor Matt Gentry.

It means more people and more needs, like access to healthcare.

"We don’t want to overwhelm our current hospital. There’s a gap in the market," said Genry.

To address that gap, Parkview Health announced it will invest $150 million to build a new 30-bed hospital and medical office buildings in Lebanon. They'll provide primary care, specialty care and outpatient diagnostics. The facility will be located in Hickory Junction at the intersection of I-65 and State Road 39.

“Access is an issue not just in Indiana but in many areas within the United States,” said Dr. Greg Johnson, chief physician executive of growth markets for Parkview. “The medical needs of Lebanon, both inpatient and outpatient, are pretty well documented and researched.”

Johnson said Parkview’s main focus is not just on adding hospital beds, but on lowering the overall cost of care.

“Yes, we are building a 30-bed hospital, but our goal when we come into a community is to keep people out of that hospital bed,” Johnson said. “Can we deliver care and avoid high-cost situations?”

That’s why the new facility will emphasize outpatient services.

“Avoid emergency room visits, avoid acute inpatient stays and give options to really allow them to receive care in a way that prevents those high costs,” Johnson said.

The facility is expected to create more than 200 healthcare jobs in Lebanon.

Outpatient services are expected to begin within the next few months. Construction on the hospital will start in 2026 with expected completion in 2028.