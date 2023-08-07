Part of College Avenue closing through end of August for IndyGo Red Line repairs

INDIANAPOLIS — A section of College Avenue will be closed starting August 7 as IndyGo prepares to start the final stage of their Red Line enhancement work at the Broad Ripple Station.

The work will take place along College Avenue between Kessler Boulevard and Broad Ripple Avenue and includes bus pad reinforcement and concrete pouring.

The work is expected to continue through late August.

Traffic will be detoured around the station closure using Westfield Boulevard, Central Avenue and Kessler Boulevard. Local access will be available for those living in the impacted area.

IndyGo bus riders should note that the Broad Ripple Red Line station on College Avenue will be closed during these repairs. North and southbound service will be made available at temporary stops near the intersection at Westfield Boulevard and College Avenue.

For more information about the project, and to sign up to receive weekly updates, visit IndyGo’s website here.