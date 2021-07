HAMILTON COUNTY — An explosion of some kind blasted part of a house off in the Lexington Farms neighborhood in Carmel.

The explosion happened Monday afternoon at a home on Santa Anita Court, near E. 111th Street and N. College Avenue.

At this time, it is unknown how it happened or if anyone was hurt.

Photo provided/WRTV

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.