Parts of Emerson Avenue closed due to flooding from water main break

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Emerson Avenue and East 10th Street after reports of a water main break causing major flooding.

At approximately 7:30 AM today, emergency calls flooded in reporting flooding at the intersection. Officials confirmed that a car became stuck in what residents are describing as a “large pothole” or sinkhole.

Motorists are advised to avoid the intersection while repairs are conducted. In addition, Emerson Ave. is closed between 10th and 12th Streets to facilitate the response and ensure public safety.

To counteract icy conditions caused by the water spill, a salt truck has been deployed to the area. Citizens utility crews are also on scene to assess and address the water main issue. Residents are urged to stay clear of the affected roads until further notice.

Stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.