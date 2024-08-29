Watch Now
Parvo outbreak at IACS, 20 puppies need moved immediately

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is calling for the community to help after a virus outbreak.

The shelter says several areas of the shelter, including the small dog room, have been exposed to parvo.

The shelter needs to move 20 puppies who are especially vulnerable to the virus. The moves need to happen immediately.

The shelter asks anyone who has room to take a puppy or even a litter to call them or email them at iacsrescue@indy.gov.

