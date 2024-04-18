Paul Laurence Dunbar Library at Oaks Academy pays homage to Black history

INDIANAPOLIS — The Paul Laurence Library at the Oaks Academy looks staged for Black History Month, but the library will look like that year-round.

Books highlighting Black authors and the community’s history line the walls in the Martindale Brightwood library.

“It’s a dream in progress and in some ways, a dream fulfilled,” the school’s librarian, Maurice Broaddus, said.

A project to turn School 26 into the Oaks Academy has quickly turned into a passion project for Broaddus.

Broaddus learned the Dunbar Library was the first library in the state to serve the African American community.

“The space represents a lot of things," Broaddus said. "It represents us as people being self-sufficient, it represents us moving through space on our own terms. I want that reminded, I want that highlighted, I want that brought back."

He says he wanted to pay homage to that history and honor it by renovating the library to provide programming that highlights the contribution of African American authors to literature.

“I wanted to do it in a way to represent those who came before us and those who are here now,” Broaddus told WRTV.

Broaddus and The Oaks plan to use the renovated space to provide programming that highlights the contributions of African American authors to the canon of literature.

“We will bring in artists from all over the country to work with our students,” he said.

Broaddus hopes his project will help further inspire the minds of students like Elaiyah Winters.

“It touched my soul to know that I could feel a part of it and feel close to my ancestors,” Winters said.

On May 7, The Oaks will host a ceremonial re-opening of the Dunbar Library and the launching of the Mari Evans Residency for Artists and Authors of Color.

It will include a performance of the work of Paul Laurence Dunbar by Oaks Academy students, and celebrated poet Manon Voice will perform one of Mari Evans’ landmark pieces.

Matthew Phemster, Mari Evans’ great-grandson, will perform and discuss Mari Evans’ role in the Black Arts Movement through her often-forgotten role as a musician. A Q&A with Maurice Broaddus will also provide details about the library and residency.

Those looking to help out the library, click here.