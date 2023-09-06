Pavement repairs for Clear Path Northeast will cause delays through September

INDIANAPOLIS — Upcoming pavement repairs in September will cause significant impacts to travel on the northeast and east side on Interstate 465.

According to INDOT, there will be significant delays during the following times as crews work to repave portions of the interstate in connection with the Clear Path Northest project.

September 7

9 p.m. through 6 a.m. I-465 NB reduced to two lanes from 38th Street to Fall Creek Pendleton Pike on-ramp to I-465 NB closed

September 8 - 11

Begins 9 p.m. on Sept. 8 and runs through 6 a.m. on Sept. 11 I-465 NB reduced to one lane from 38th Street to Fall Creek Pendleton Pike on-ramp to I-465 NB closed

September 11 - 22

I-465 NB reduced to two lanes I-465 NB temporary express lane closed Pendleton Pike on-ramp to I-465 NB closed 56th Street on-ramp to I-465 NB temporarily reopens

September 19, 20, 21

Begins at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day I-465 NB reduced to one lane from 38th Street to Fall Creek Pendleton Pike on-ramp to I-465 NB closed

September 22 - 25

Begins 9 p.m. on Sept. 22 and runs through 6 a.m. on Sept. 25 I-465 NB reduced to one lane from 38th Street to Fall Creek 56th Street on-ramp to I-465 NB closed



Southbound restrictions begin on September 28. Times have not been finalized for the repairs, but will roughly follow the following dates.