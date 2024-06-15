‘Paws and Pour’ brings adoptable dogs to Irvington coffee shop

INDIANAPOLIS — A cup of coffee at an Irvington coffee shop could lead to your new best friend this weekend.

Coal Yard Coffee, located at 400 S. Ritter Ave., is teaming up with Indianapolis Animal Care Services for a special adoption event known as “Paws and Pour.”

To help alleviate overcrowding at the shelter, IACS is bringing about 50 adoptable dogs to the coffee shop on Sunday in hopes of finding them loving homes.

“It’s nice to be able to take our dogs out and bring them to the people instead of having them come to the shelter, which can be very overwhelming for anyone visiting an animal shelter,” IACS Deputy Director Kelly Diamond said.

All adoption fees are waived during the event and every dog is up to date on shots and are already spayed or neutered.

Diamond says on Saturday, 14 dogs were adopted. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who adopts a dog at the event will also receive a free leash and collar, a goodie bag and a coupon for a free pup cup.

