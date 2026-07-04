Peace on the Plaza: Community building through basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — While fireworks are the centerpiece of most Independence Day celebrations, one July 4th event in Indianapolis focused on bringing unity through athletic competition.

“Peace on the Plaza” was held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon and evening. The focal point of the event was a 3-on-3 basketball tournament featuring eight teams with young men who have ties to area nonprofits and other community organizations, like IndyPeace.

Shardae Hoskins, Administrator for Community Violence Reduction for the City of Indianapolis, said the participants were, “a bunch of teams that all play together often, and are all a part of mentoring or other community organizations… We really wanted to highlight those teams and give them an opportunity to play on such a big stage.”

The event was part of the city’s violence reduction strategy.

“Communities that have meetings, communities that have parks or opportunities for each other just to gather with each other, also have reduced violence,” Hoskins said. “Community builds peace.”

The teams were coached by people like Chauncey Anderson, a life coach who works with young adults to help them become productive citizens.

“My team got knocked out early, I’m kinda in my feelings about that,” Anderson said, smiling. “But they did (well), they held the fort down. And at the end of the day, they showed good sportsmanship and they just linked up with some people that they didn’t know prior to this. So it was a win.”

For those not interested in hoops, the other side of the basketball court had games like cornhole and Giant Jenga. Nearby, workers gave out free snow cones to offer relief from the sweltering heat. There were also opportunities to sign up for free programs to build skills, like conflict resolution.