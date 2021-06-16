Pearl Bassett, Indiana civil rights activist, dies at 110

MARION — An Indiana civil rights activist has died at the age of 110.

Pearl Bassett died June 7 in North Carolina. Bassett has been a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a pioneer in civil rights.

"I have done a little bit of everything. And it's been wonderful," she told WRTV's Amanda Starrantino in April 2021, when she celebrated her 110th birthday.

According to her obituary, she witnessed many changes from segregation to integration, from horse and buggy to the technologies of today.

Bassett was a professional beautician and a business owner as a cosmetologist. She also had one of the first female bands in the area called Pearl Cannon and the Cannonballs.

The family plans to establish a memorial scholarship in Bassett's name for Marion High School students.

Bassett's private funeral service is Friday at noon and will be live streamed on the Rawls Mortuary website

A Celebration​​​ of Life will be held Saturday from 1-3 pm​​ at the ​Clarence Faulkner Community Center, ​1221 W. 12th St. in Marion.

