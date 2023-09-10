Pearl Jam postpones Sunday concert at Ruoff

NOBLESVILLE - The Pearl Jam concert scheduled for Sunday night has been postponed due to illness, according to a statement from the band.

"The band is deeply sorry, and thinking about all those who travel to shows, as well as the great crowd in Indy. It’s obviously serious, and we wish there was another way around it.

Again we apologize, and thanks so much for your understanding.

It’s not easy...," the band said.

Pearl Jam says tickets will be honored for a future, rescheduled date. Ticket holders who cannot make the new show will be eligible for a refund.

The upcoming concerts in Ft. Worth on September 13 and15 and Austin on September 18 and 19 are currently scheduled as planned.

