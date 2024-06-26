Pearl Street approved as Professional Sports Development Area in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, the Metropolitan Development Commission voted to approve Pearl Street as a new Professional sports Development Area.

The site, where the current Indianapolis Heliport lies, is where Mayor Hogsett plans to build a stadium to house a Major League Soccer team.

The approval is the final step in the local legislative process ahead of the July 1 deadline outlined by state law.

The following statement can be attributed to Mayor Joe Hogsett:

“When I flew to New York City to meet with Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber in April, he made clear the City’s role in securing an expansion club was creating the financing framework for a soccer-specific stadium on an appropriate site. Today, I was proud to see the Metropolitan Development Commission vote overwhelmingly to confirm a stadium development district at the Downtown Heliport, marking the final step in the local legislative process ahead of the July 1 deadline outlined by state law. We look forward to having conversations with members of the State Budget Committee later this summer as we continue the effort to secure a Major League Soccer expansion club for Indianapolis and solidify our status as the greatest sports host city in the world.”



The decision means that any hope for Eleven Park to be the site of a MLS team is lost, as only one can be included in the city's bid when it gets submitted to the state.