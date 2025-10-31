Pedestrian dies after being struck by minivan in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a minivan in downtown Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Illinois Street and West Maryland Street just before 8 p.m. on a report of a personal injury accident involving a pedestrian.

Officers found an adult male in the roadway with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The adult male driver of the minivan remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

IMPD crash investigators responded to the scene. The driver was subject to a chemical test, which is standard procedure in serious bodily injury and fatal crashes. Impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time.

Preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian entered the roadway and laid down moments before being struck by the northbound minivan on South Illinois Street.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.