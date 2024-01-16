Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 5200 block of Bluff Road on a report of a personal injury crash just after 5 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling northbound on Bluff Road, and the pedestrian was walking east when the vehicle struck the pedestrian. The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.